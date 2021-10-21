AUGUSTA — Maine has joined more than 30 states that use electronic tools to try to improve the process of registering people to vote.

The state is now a member of the Electronic Registration Information Center, a nonprofit representing 32 states.

Joining the center will allow Maine to exchange data with other states to more efficiently identify people who have moved, registered elsewhere or died outside the state, said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Bellows said the state will also now be able to more easily contact eligible, but unregistered voters so they can participate. The state’s goal is that “as many Maine citizens as possible can vote and have confidence that their vote matters.”

The state’s decision to join the group was the result of a bipartisan effort in the Maine Legislature earlier this year.

