NEW HIRES

Melanie Gordon has joined law firm Bernstein Shur as its business development manager. Gordon most recently worked as a senior business development specialist at BerryDunn.

Amy Sisson has joined InterMed as nurse manager of the ambulatory surgery center. Sisson brings 15 years of experience in administration and nursing in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

Anthony Chatwin has been hired to serve as president of The Island Institute. Chatwin brings more than 20 years of experience building sustainable communities, developing solutions for carbon reduction, and forging public-private partnerships. He previously led the science and evaluation team at the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. He is the organization’s third president.

Emily Lane, president of Blue Lobster Consulting in Vinalhaven, has been hired by the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs to support its cultivator and market-share food accelerator programs. Lane is a business development, marketing and industry networking specialist.

James Lowery has been hired as senior project manager at engineering consulting firm Fuss & O’Neill in Kennebunk. Lowery brings more than 20 years of experience and will manage site and civil engineering projects.

Cornerstone Financial Planning recently hired Anna Traugh as manager of the firm’s Union Wharf location in Portland. Traugh, of Portland, previously worked in the nonprofit sector, managing a school for low-income children and families.

Northeast Hearing & Speech has announced new additions in its audiology and speech and language departments:

Laura Keech has been hired as an audiologist at the Portland hearing, speech and language services provider. Keech recently completed her clinical fellowship at Northeast Hearing & Speech.

Maggie Olore has been hired as a speech language pathologist. Olore previously worked at a special education preschool in Windham. Amber Booth and Ashlin Jalbert have been hired as administrative assistants.

Taylor Ankers, of Rockland, has joined Allen Insurance and Financial as a receptionist in the company’s Camden office. Ankers is a licensed Maine property & casualty insurance producer as well as a Maine notary public. She previously worked in the banking industry.

Elisha Cicio has joined Atlantic Federal Credit Union in Saco as branch manager. Cicio brings eight years of experience at Unum.

PROMOTIONS

Preti Flaherty has announced the formation of a municipal broadband group to help communities pursue initiatives to establish and expand broadband accessibility. Its members include:

Kristin Collins is an attorney in the firm’s municipal law and finance group. She has represented more than 30 municipalities and has extensive experience in the structuring of interlocal agreements

Joseph Donahue is a senior partner in the firm’s energy and telecommunications group. He specializes in regulatory, transactional and business issues relating to public utilities.

Bonnie Martinolich is a partner in the firm’s business law group, and leads the group’s public finance team. Her practice includes advising clients on development and contract-related issues.

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has announced two promotions: Rachel Newman was promoted to chief administrative officer. Lucy Ditzel was promoted to vice president of human resources and development.

RECOGNITIONS

Sarah J. Halpin, partner at Back Cove Financial, recently earned the Certified Business Exit Consultant designation from the International Exit Planning Association.

Verrill attorneys Michael Fay, Kurt Klebe, Mary McQuillen and Jacqueline Rider were recognized in the Chambers High Net Worth 2020 Guide, Chambers and Partners’ fifth edition. The firm was ranked in “band 1,” the highest ranking a firm can receive from Chambers and Partners.

GENERAL

Ardiah Managed Services, which offers accounting, technology, payment solutions and payroll services, announced the opening of their new office at the Brunswick Landing Brunswick.

Trust Your Gut Inc. announced the opening of Big Red, the Walnut Hill Wellness Center in North Yarmouth.

Maine Dentistry opened its third location at 34 Center St. in Auburn.

