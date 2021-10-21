The Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday released a broad set of recommendations from an outside agency it hired to investigate the state’s child welfare system after five Maine children died in June.

Casey Family Programs recommends the state take seven steps to support system child welfare improvements, including establishing joint protocols with law enforcement, hospitals and child welfare staff to clarify their roles when abuse or neglect is suspected and improving engagement between parents and the child welfare system.

The report doesn’t identify any specific failures of the system related to the deaths, and cautions against placing blame on individual mistakes. It does cite pressures on staff related to the pandemic, staff turnover, tight deadlines and a standby staffing system that sometimes leaves less experienced staff handling complex cases. State workers also struggle at times to get families to engage with them and accept supports because the system is largely voluntary, the report says.

The department in July 2021 asked Casey to assist in the investigation of four child deaths that had occurred during the previous month. Following that announcement, the state also asked Casey to review a fifth death, which occurred on June 24 in Windham. The five children, who were all four years or younger, died from accidents or serious injuries.

In three of those cases, a parent has been charged with the child’s death. The deaths occurred on June 1 in Brewer, on June 6 in Old Town, on June 17 in Temple, on June 20 in Stockton Springs, and on June 24 in Windham.

The deaths renewed scrutiny of Maine’s child welfare system, which for decades has been the focus of calls for reform, often following high-profile deaths – most recently after the deaths of 4-year-old Kendall Chick in late 2017 and 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in 2018.

“We remain committed to learning all we can from these tragic deaths and taking action to help Maine children grow up safe, healthy, and loved,” Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a statement. “Casey Family Programs brought a wealth of experience and national perspective to this thorough review and we are comprehensively evaluating their recommendations to identify steps we can take immediately and over the long-term to protect Maine children.”

Casey Family Programs said the Office of Child and Family Services should consider the implementation of seven recommendations, including supporting consistent practices and clear roles regarding family team meetings and exploring ways to support engagement with parents, such as with parent mentor programs.

The department will publicly release actions it will take in response to Casey’s recommendations next week, according to Jackie Farwell, spokesperson for the department.

“The heartbreaking deaths of these children continue to be felt among their families, their communities, our staff, and our state as a whole,” Todd Landry, director of the DHHS Office of Child and Family Services, said in a statement. “Casey’s expert review will help us work with our partners throughout the child welfare system to keep children safe and support Maine families now and into the future.”

The first of the five child deaths occurred June 1 in Brewer. Police have since charged Ronald Harding with manslaughter in the death of his 6-week-old son, who police allege was shaken to death.

Five days later, a 3-year-old girl was found dead in Old Town. Police arrested the mother, Hillary Gooding, and charged her with manslaughter as well. The girl’s cause of death has not been released.

And on June 17, a 4-year-old boy from the Franklin County town of Franklin died from what police believe was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one has been charged in connection with that case.

The death of 3-year-old Maddox Williams occurred June 20 in Stockton Springs. His mother, Jessica Williams, was charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty.

The Windham boy, 4-year-old Sulaiman Muhiddin, occurred on June 24, but police have released no details about how or where he died.

