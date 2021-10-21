HUDSON – On the evening of Sept. 30, 2021, Marolyn Eloise Gerry, 91, of Hudson, quietly and peacefully completed her life here on earth.

Born at the family homestead in Raymond on July 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Clarence M. and Florence A. (Gregory) Gerry.

Marolyn was also predeceased by her beloved sister, Geneva Gerry Rounds.

During her high school years, Marolyn was named Cumberland County’s 4-H Canning Champion three years in a row. After Marolyn graduated from Casco High School, she worked for several years in housekeeping services for local motels, and subsequently worked for many years at the Burt Company in Portland.

When her mother died in 1991, Marolyn remained at the family farm for another 25 years, her beloved cats keeping her company. During this time, she was a regular participant in numerous local craft fairs.

In 2017, Marolyn’s nephew, Richard, and his wife, Carolyn, brought her into their home in Hudson to lovingly care for her the remainder of her life.

Marolyn is survived by her nephew, Richard Rounds and his wife, Carolyn, of Hudson; two nieces, Donna Powell and her husband, Luke, of Gilmanton Iron Works, N.H., and Joyce Price and her husband, Jeff, of Belmont, N.H.; as well as by 16 grandnieces and nephews; and 19 great-grandnieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. in Casco. The family has designated Samaritan’s Purse for memorial contributions. http://www.hallfuneralhome.net

