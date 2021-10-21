York Hospital in Wells is suspending emergency care services beginning on Monday.

The hospital posted a notice about the suspension on its website, but does not state a reason for the change. No explanation was immediately available.

“In order to better care for our patients at all York Hospital community locations, as of Monday, October 25, York Hospital in Wells will temporarily suspend emergency-level care,” the notice says.

“Wells Walk-In Care will continue to offer urgent care to all patients 7 days/week, and the hours of service, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., will remain the same.” People experiencing medical emergencies or life-threatening symptoms should dial 911 or visit the emergency department at the York hospital campus, it says. York and Wells are coastal communities separated by the town of Ogunquit.

York Hospital has a network of seven campuses in York County.

While no explanation has been provided, the timing of the announcement coincides with the state’s requirement that hospital staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Workers who do not comply and do not have a medical exemption can no longer keep their jobs as of Oct. 29.

While most other hospitals have said the vast majority of workers are complying and services will not be affected by the loss of staff who refuse, Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston has curtailed admissions for some medical services because of staffing shortages.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: