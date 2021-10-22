POLAND — A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was found in Range Pond shortly before noon Friday.

The mother of the boy called authorities at about 11:18 a.m. to report her son was missing. The boy, who may have autism, had gotten away from her during a walk, and she hadn’t been able to find him, she said.

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office searched for him along with a K9 unit from Maine State Police at 11:57 a.m.

First responders performed CPR on the boy, and he was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Deputy William Gagne.

The incident was not considered suspicious, he said.

The Maine Warden Service and Poland Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

This story will be updated.

