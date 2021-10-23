The present battle for votes for and against the Central Maine Power/Hydro-Quebec corridor is history repeating itself.

How many years ago did Roger Mallar, head of the Maine Transportation Department, predict an overcrowding of the Maine Turnpike and plan to widen it from Portland south by adding an additional lane? The uproar claiming drastic destruction of trees and land led to a referendum question that defeated the expansion.

After a few years of snail traffic, the Turnpike was widened without a complaint. Forward thinking to add to The Grid based on sound energy planning is necessary. The Hydro-Quebec tie-in is inevitable!

Don Marden

Oakland

