Re: “Here’s what you need to know about Question 1” (Oct. 17):

The article exploring both sides of Question 1, while informative, failed to address the core of the support for approving the referendum.

Let’s cut to the chase and admit that what lies behind the opposition to the Clean Energy Corridor is nothing more than anger with Central Maine Power, mostly dating back to the sharp rise in electricity costs that many in Maine experienced a few years ago. And the fact of the matter is that much of that anger was misplaced and fueled by uninformed commentary in the Press Herald.

Michael A. Smith

Wells

