Going forward, Portland has many serious issues to confront, as stated in your paper’s editorial endorsing candidates for the forthcoming City Council election. That editorial also notes that the District 2 candidates, Victoria Pelletier and Jon Hinck, have few differences in policy positions in critical areas. Of great importance to me are racial equity and housing access.

However, the omission of climate change in your assessment is puzzling – and frankly, inexplicable. In June, the World Meteorological Organization stated: “2021 is a make-or-break year for climate action, with the window to prevent the worst impacts of climate change … closing rapidly.”

I am impressed with Jon Hinck’s record as a long-time activist and advocate for the environment, as well as his accomplishments in the Legislature in this area. Our city needs his strong voice on the council to help us prepare for the climate challenges of the future – and the present.

Ellen D. Murphy

Portland

