Brunswick’s Salvation Army thrift store will remain closed for good after 18 years of operating locally, the organization announced late last week.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that operates retail stores selling donated goods.

In September, The Times Record reported that the organization expected the closure to be temporary, and the shutdown was attributed to the nationwide labor shortage.

“The decision to close the store was not made lightly,” said Envoy Stephen Taylor, who oversees The Salvation Army thrift store in Brunswick, in a press release. “But after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice, especially in light of the struggles we’ve had maintaining adequate staffing at this location.”

The Salvation Army originally hoped to reopen the 127 Pleasant St. location on Sept. 21 after closing in late August, The Times Record reported.

According to the release, the store was forced to reduce hours and close several times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic due to staffing issues. The release stated that The Salvation army regularly reviews the financial performance of stores, services and programs, and “offerings are discontinued only when absolutely necessary.”

The Brunswick location also worked with The Salvation Army’s social services program to help families in need through a voucher system. The release stated that assistance for financial hardship and other issues will continue to be available through the service office located at 25 Congress Ave. in Bath, in addition to other local stores, such as the locations in Portland, Lewiston and Raymond.

“The Salvation Army would like to thank the people of Brunswick for their understanding during this time of transition and for all of their support over the last 18 years,” the release stated.

