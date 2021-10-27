Brunswick’s Salvation Army thrift store will remain closed for good after 18 years of operating locally, the organization announced late last week.
The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that operates retail stores selling donated goods.
In September, The Times Record reported that the organization expected the closure to be temporary, and the shutdown was attributed to the nationwide labor shortage.
“The decision to close the store was not made lightly,” said Envoy Stephen Taylor, who oversees The Salvation Army thrift store in Brunswick, in a press release. “But after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice, especially in light of the struggles we’ve had maintaining adequate staffing at this location.”
The Salvation Army originally hoped to reopen the 127 Pleasant St. location on Sept. 21 after closing in late August, The Times Record reported.
According to the release, the store was forced to reduce hours and close several times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic due to staffing issues. The release stated that The Salvation army regularly reviews the financial performance of stores, services and programs, and “offerings are discontinued only when absolutely necessary.”
The Brunswick location also worked with The Salvation Army’s social services program to help families in need through a voucher system. The release stated that assistance for financial hardship and other issues will continue to be available through the service office located at 25 Congress Ave. in Bath, in addition to other local stores, such as the locations in Portland, Lewiston and Raymond.
“The Salvation Army would like to thank the people of Brunswick for their understanding during this time of transition and for all of their support over the last 18 years,” the release stated.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Democrats detail billionaire tax to fund Biden spending plan
-
Times Record
Brunswick Salvation Army to close permanently amid labor shortage
-
Times Record
Heavy winds, rain leave hundreds in the dark overnight in the Midcoast
-
Nation & World
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
-
American Journal
Special election on horizon to replace Bailey in House
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.