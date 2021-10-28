Each year, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program distributes Thanksgiving bags filled with staples to those facing food insecurity. In 2020, the program’s Thanksgiving bags allowed 655 families to access traditional holiday foods. This year, they expect a larger turnout.

Each Thanksgiving bag will contain a $10 Hannaford gift card, stuffing, gravy, canned vegetables from Good Shepherd Food Bank and fresh carrots, potatoes and squash from the Common Good Garden, Six River Farm and Crystal Spring Farm.

Reusable totes from the Center for Association Management and R.E.D.D. will be filled by Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program volunteers and board members and distributed at the program’s food pantry during regular operating hours from Nov. 2 through Nov. 24. Shoppers using OrderAhead may also pre-order a Thanksgiving bag with their groceries. This year, bags will also be distributed to participants in the Pantry to Pantry and Neighborhood Delivery programs for those with limited mobility or transportation challenges. As in years past, Thanksgiving bags will not be distributed via the soup kitchen or at mobile pantry sites.

Residents of Highland Green in Topsham hosted their annual Neighbors in Need drive, collecting almost $30,000 to support Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program’s efforts.

“There are many worthy organizations, local, national, and international, that request donations, especially this time of year,” said Jane Berry, a member of the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program’s board of directors. “In joining this drive, Highland Green residents demonstrated how much they care about our neighbors in need.”

“Assembling Thanksgiving bags each year is a huge community effort,” said Executive Director Karen Parker. “MCHPP volunteers, local farms and businesses, retail partners, and donors all join together to ensure the success of this annual tradition and lend a hand to their neighbors during the holiday season. We are so grateful for the generosity that makes this program possible.”

The Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program’s food pantry at 12 Tenney Way in Brunswick is open to all on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday evenings, 4-6 pm; and Saturdays from noon to 3 pm. The Soup Kitchen serves made-to-go meals on Mondays–Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 1:30 pm.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: