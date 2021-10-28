Friends of Seguin Island Light Station will host its annual Fallfest fundraiser on Nov. 6, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich. Comedian John Ater will entertain following a buffet dinner. There will also be live and silent auctions. Tickets are $45 and are available at [email protected] or by calling (207) 443-4808.

Friends of Seguin Island Light Station maintains the historic lighthouse on Seguin Island off the coast of Phippsburg. The organization is seeking funds to replace the roof on the station’s main house at $20,000 and repairs of a tramway to the tune of $25,000.

Friends of Seguin’s funds come from membership, grants and the Fallfest fundraiser.

