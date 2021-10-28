SCARBOROUGH — Two years after falling in the Class A state final, Scarborough’s volleyball team is getting another chance.

The second-ranked Red Storm got pushed to the brink by third-ranked Gorham in a Class A semifinal on Thursday. Thanks to its veterans and a terrific freshman addition, Scarborough did just enough to win in 3-1 (25-10, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23).

And as a result, the Red Storm (15-2) will travel to Biddeford on Saturday to meet the top-ranked Tigers (17-0) with a Gold Ball at stake.

“We absolutely have unfinished business,” said Scarborough Coach Kim Stoddard, alluding to a state final loss to Falmouth in 2019. “We’re a stronger team than we were two years ago and we really want it. We have nothing to lose.”

Scarborough sizzled out of the gate, winning the first set, 25-10, as freshman Natalie Moynihan had six kills and two blocks. Mya Jones and Julia Strouse set up Maddie Strouse for five kills and Gwen Dorsey also had a long service run.

The Red Storm then shot to a quick 6-1 lead in the second game, but Gorham (13-4), behind a service run from Ellie Perry, answered to take a short-lived lead. A kill from Moynihan put Scarborough on top to stay and the Red Storm went up 22-14 before Perry’s service again rallied the Rams, who pulled within 23-22 on a kill from Ainsley Christianson. After a kill from Elisabeth LeFebvre set up set point for Scarborough, Gorham hit the ball into the net and the Red Storm were one game from victory.

But it wouldn’t come easily.

Scarborough opened up a quick 10-6 lead, which grew to 18-13, or so we thought. After a long discussion, the Rams were docked a point, but that only strengthened their resolve, and they rallied to lead, 22-21, on an ace from Perry. Gorham then got to set point at 24-22 before the Red Storm got two points in a row. After a Scarborough service point, the Red Storm couldn’t return the ball and the Rams had extended the match to a fourth set.

Gorham went on top, 11-8, on an ace from Drew Baber, but the Red Storm rallied and went ahead, 17-14. The Rams took the lead for the final time at 21-20 on a kill from Caroline Morrell. A Moynihan kill put Scarborough ahead to stay and after a Moynihan kill put the Red Storm on the brink, Jones set up Maddie Strouse for the kill to end it.

“I’m so excited to win this,” said Strouse, who had 14 kills. “We knew it would be a tough match and we’d have to work hard.”

Perry had six kills and six aces for Gorham, which also lost in the semifinal round to Scarborough in 2019.

“We have so much heart and we have nine seniors who wanted to win so badly,” said Gorham Coach Emma Tirrell. “The girls banded together to become a strong team.”

