After a lost championship season, volleyball state titles in Classes A, B and C will be decided Saturday and Monday. In all three cases, the participants are far from surprising.

In Class A and Class C, the top two seeds advanced to the state final. In Class B, No. 1 Yarmouth and No. 3 Cape Elizabeth are meeting in the final for the third straight time. Yarmouth is one of three teams trying to complete an undefeated season, along with Biddeford in Class A and Washington Academy in Class C.

In Class A, top-ranked Biddeford will host No. 2 Scarborough at 2 p.m. The Class B final is at 6 p.m. Monday at Yarmouth High, and the Class C final – No. 1 Washington against No. 2 George Stevens Academy – is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Brewer High.

Biddeford is seeking its first state title since 2010 and playing in its first final since 2012. The Tigers (17-0) have lost only one set this season, in a 3-1 regular-season victory over Scarborough. Their greatest strength is a deep lineup of hard-working, smart players, said Coach Ruth Shaw.

“We don’t have one big hitter. We have been a scrappy team, and if we can continue that, if we can make Scarborough earn their points, we will be tough to beat,” Shaw said.

In the regular season, senior middle hitter Audrey Kaminski tallied 28 blocks, 96 kills and 98 digs, while junior middle Baylor Wilkinson recorded 76 digs and 68 kills. Junior opposite Laura Perreault had 89 digs, 46 aces and 45 kills, and sophomore setter Danielle Emerson recorded 110 kills and 52 aces. Junior outside hitter Charlotte Donovan added 98 digs and 66 kills.

No. 2 Scarborough is making its seventh appearance in the state final since 2011 and last won it in 2017. The Red Storm are led by their formidable hitters – always a team strength. Senior outside hitter Gwen Dorsey has 108 digs and 122 kills, freshman outside hitter Natalie Moynihan has 95 kills and 60 aces, and senior middle Madeline Strouse has tallied 162 kills and 51 aces.

“Maddy is the go-to and she is hard to stop,” said Coach Kim Stoddard. “She plays at a high level. You think she’s going to do one thing and she does something else.”

The Red Storm also have two sophomores playing on the right side – Alana Sawyer and Olivia Smith – who help keep opponents off balance, Stoddard said.

“Biddeford is strong and we know they have key players – but I think what is going to be key for us is we’re focused on how we play versus what they’re doing,” Stoddard said.

Yarmouth (16-0) is going for its sixth title since 2011. Coach Jim Senecal said his team’s dominance has been somewhat unexpected, given the fact that he only had one returning starter from the 2020 season.

But senior setter Sophie Dickson is a good one – with a 97-percent serve percentage. She has incredible vision, instinct and speed, Senecal said.

Another big key to the Clippers’ success is right-side player Tristen Rogers, who is an accomplished setter, with 60 kills, 89 digs and 53 aces this season.

“That second setter, that strong right-side play allows us to keep the pressure on our opponents and keeps our offense on the attack,” Senecal said.

Yarmouth also has senior outside hitter Elena Miller, who has 116 kills and 116 digs, and senior outside hitter Allie McClafferty, who has 148 digs and 40 aces.

Yarmouth played Cape twice during the regular season, winning both times in four sets.

This will be Cape Elizabeth’s fourth consecutive appearance in the state final. The Capers last won it in 2017.

Cape Elizabeth suffered some season-ending injuries but still has a cast of talented players, including senior setter Maeve McQueeney, who has amassed 348 assists and 50 kills this season; senior middle hitter Annaliese Rudberg, who has 176 kills, and junior outside hitter Amy Rasco, who has 130 digs and 89 kills.

“I definitely think we play better with Amy on the court. She’s a quiet leader,” said Cape Coach Sarah Boeckel. “She’s a calming force.”

In Class C, Washington Academy is going for its fifth state title. It’s be the first state final appearance for George Stevens, which lost 3-1 in the only regular-season meeting between the teams.

