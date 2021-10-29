On November 2, I will be voting for Jenna Leong for Scarborough School Board.
I appreciate that Jenna has teaching experience and a fresh perspective.
I’d like our next school board to prioritize overcoming pandemic learning loss and the social/emotional development needs of our students.
I support her goal to refocus attention on child development with input from families in the decision making process.
Matt Pine
Scarborough
