Maine Warden Service divers recovered the body of a missing Pennsylvania man Friday who had been reported missing late Wednesday night.

Akshay Mamidela was found at around 8:30 a.m. Friday in Sheepscot Pond in Palermo, according to a news release by Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Mamidela, of Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania, appears to have drowned after his kayak capsized as he was attempting to retrieve a paddleboard that had drifted from shore in high winds.

“While there were no witnesses, it appears that Mamidela’s kayak capsized due to the extremely rough conditions, and Mamidela was not wearing a life jacket,” Latti said.

Authorities were notified at 1 a.m. Thursday after a friend returned to their camp and noticed that both Mamidela and a kayak were missing. Wardens and deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office searched the shoreline and surrounding area, but were unable to locate Mamidela.

But wardens located the capsized kayak Thursday near the camp where Mamidela had been staying. The warden service dive team, using a boat equipped with side scan sonar, spent the day searching the pond, but called off the search Thursday night. Divers returned to the pond Friday and located Mamidela.

