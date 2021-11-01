Celebrating with Shubert

Exhibits/Galleries

Maine Media, free, online conversations on diverse topics in photo, film, book arts and writing through Dec. 8, mainemedia.edu/events/lectures.

“Transformation/Identity,” through Nov. 27 at Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath. Artists Jennifer Goldfinger and Kathryn Geismar.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland: “Sagadahoc County through the Eastern Eye: Selections from the Penobscot Marine Museum,” “Begin Again: reckoning with intolerance in Maine,” “Passing the time: artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” through Dec. 31, mainehistory.org.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

“Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 30.

Film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland: “Dancing in the Light” by Arthur Fink, “Deep Sea” by Michel Droge and “Reflectors, Emitters and Diffusers” by PSBL, through Nov. 12.

Portland Museum of Art: “Clifford Ross: Sightlines,” major survey of one of the world’s preeminent multimedia artists, masks required for all, through Jan. 9. portlandmuseum.org.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” through Jan. 30, e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Music

The DaPonte String Quartet: “Bookends,” two contrasting works of beginnings and endings, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Maine Jewish Museum, Portland, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Meetinghouse Arts, Freeport, $25, buytickets.at/dapontestringquartet/593725.

Friday 11/5

portBOWIE – A Celebration of David Bowie, 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12/$15.

Unfinished Blues Band, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Pat Metheny – Side Eye, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$65.

Saturday 11/6

Piano Men, 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Local music legend Joe Boucher’s tribute to the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, portlandsymphony.org.

Kitchen Dwellers, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $12/$15.

Dirty Deeds, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $15-$19.

Turkuaz, 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $22.

Thursday 11/11

Stoke The Fire, 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15.

Eleanor Buckland, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $16-$20, onelongfellowsquare.com.

The Spill Canvas, 8 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $18.

Friday 11/12

Stone Broke, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. Local country-rock-blues cover band, visitfreeport.com.

Saturday 11/13

A Evening with Novel Jazz Septet, 7:30 p.m., kicks off reopening of the UUCB Concerts for a Cause series, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., $15-$18, uubrunswick.org.

The Joe Fonda Quartet | Dimensions in Jazz, 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5-$25, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Sam Evian, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15, facebook.com.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Theater/Dance

“All Together Now!”, musical revue by Freeport High School Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 11-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Freeport Performing Arts Center, Freeport High School, 30 Holbrook St., $5-$10, our.show/fhsfallmusical21.

“Cabaret,” Nov. 5-21, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays., The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland​, portlandplayerstix.org/webtiks/webtiks.asp.

“Do Not Move Stones,” on demand through Nov. 13. Free, isletheater.org.

“Impossible Dreams: A Musical Revue,” co-presented by the Chocolate Church Arts Center and Studio Theatre of Bath at CCAC, 804 Washington St., Bath. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6, $12/$15.

Jane Austen’s “Lady Susan,” presented by Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts, Munjoy Hill, Portland, through Nov. 14, $27-$34, goodtheater.ticketspice.com/ls.

Maine Playwrights Festival, open for new scripts by Maine playwrights. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 28, acorn-productions.org.

“The Music Man,” Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-14, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Friday 11/12

Comedian Juston McKinney, 7 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20-$25.

King Friday’s Dungeon Puppet Slam, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: