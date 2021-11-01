Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 11/3 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 11/3 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 11/3 6 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
Thur. 11/4 5 p.m. Parks Commission
Fri. 11/5 8 a.m. Broadband Planning Committee
Sat. 11/6 1 p.m. Planning and Urban Development Department Forum 157 High St.
Mon. 11/8 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority
Tues. 11/9 8 a.m. City Manager Search Subcommittee
Tues. 11/9 4:30 p.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 11/9 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 11/9 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee
Tues. 11/9 6 p.m. Charter Commission Procedures Committee
Tues. 11/9 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 11/10 4:30 p.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Wed. 11/10 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 11/10 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 11/10 6 p.m. Charter Commission Governance Committee
Wed. 11/10 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
