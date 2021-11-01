Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  11/3  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  11/3  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  11/3  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

Thur.  11/4  5 p.m.  Parks Commission

Fri.  11/5  8 a.m.  Broadband Planning Committee

Sat.  11/6  1 p.m.  Planning and Urban Development Department Forum  157 High St.

Mon.  11/8  3 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority

Tues.  11/9  8 a.m.  City Manager Search Subcommittee

Tues.  11/9  4:30 p.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  11/9  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  11/9  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee

Tues.  11/9  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Procedures Committee

Tues.  11/9  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed.  11/10  4:30 p.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Wed.  11/10  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  11/10  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Wed.  11/10  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Governance Committee

Wed.  11/10  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

