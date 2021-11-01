Thousands of Maine voters are expected to head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots on the most expensive referendum campaign in state history.

More than $60 million has been spent to sway opinions on Question 1, which asks voters whether they support or oppose Central Maine Power’s proposed 145-mile transmission corridor stretching from Quebec to Lewiston.

A yes vote supports the initiative, which would prohibit “high-impact” power line construction in the Upper Kennebec region and give lawmakers the final say on similar projects anywhere in Maine, as well as power lines and various defined activities on public lands going back to 2014. A no vote opposes the ballot initiative and supports NECEC completing construction. State ballot questions Question 1 – Citizen Initiative

Do you want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the Legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land? Link to legislation Question 2 – Bond Issue

Do you favor a $100,000,000 bond issue to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports and make other transportation investments, to be used to leverage an estimated $253,000,000 in federal and other funds? Link to legislation Question 3 – Constitutional Amendment

Initiative opponents argue the project could help reduce greenhouse emissions and raise additional funds for clean energy investments in Maine. Initiative supporters claim the project will damage forests and fisheries and do little to combat climate change.

Portland ballot question Portland voters will decide Tuesday whether to impose size limits and other rules on future homeless shelters. Option A is a citizen initiative, while option B is a City Council proposal. The backers of option A say its passage would block the city's plan to construct a 208-bed homeless shelter in Riverton, but the city's attorney says the vote cannot undo city permits granted last month. Option B would not affect the shelter already planned for Riverton. Portland's attorney has also said no option will be adopted unless it gets more than 50 percent of the votes cast. If no option gets a majority, all fail. Option A: This proposed amendment requires all new emergency shelters to be opened 24 hours per day and, except for family and domestic violence shelters, provide shelter to no more than 50 individuals at a time. It adds a requirement for shelter management plans to include a Criminal Trespass Order policy and appeals process for residents. It also removes the requirements for shelters to: provide adequate space for security searches and other assessments; include plans for on-site surveillance and controls for resident behavior and noise levels; provide adequate access to and from METRO service; implement strategies to help guests utilize transit. Option B: This proposed amendment requires all new emergency shelters to be opened 24 hours per day and to have adequate indoor space to provide day shelter for all guests. It adds a requirement for shelter management plans to include a clear policy regarding Criminal Trespass Orders. It requires all emergency shelters to provide access to and from METRO service and to implement strategies to help guests use public transit. It requires individual emergency shelters to be located at least 1000 feet from one another, limits the size of individual shelters to a maximum of 150 beds except in situations when a shelter capacity emergency is declared, and limits the total number of individual shelter beds within a 1-mile radius to a maximum of 300. Domestic violence shelters which don't disclose their locations for safety reasons are exempt from both provisions. The proposed consolidation of the Joe Kreisler Teen Shelter and the Preble Street Teen Center into one facility at 343 Cumberland Avenue is also exempt from the buffer and density provisions. Option C: Neither of the two (2) proposed Amendments to the Portland City Code above.

Voters will also be asked to decide two other state ballot initiatives. Question 2 is about a $100 million bond to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports, with the funds used to leverage an estimated $253 million in federal and other money. Question 3 asks voters to approve a constitutional amendment declaring the rights of all Mainers to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing.

Voter turnout could be higher than normal for an off-year election featuring no high-profile state or federal races, the Associated Press reported. More than 88,000 absentee ballots have been returned, which is ahead of the 2019 pre-pandemic election. But turnout is expected to be much lower than in 2020.

Most polling places are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. but voters should check with local officials. Kennebunk and Buxton polls open at 6 a.m., and in Portland and South Portland polls will open at 7 a.m., according to the Maine Secretary of State’s Office. Voters are not required to wear masks, but most towns recommend them, AP reported.

LOCAL RACES

Voters in several communities will decide controversial local races and referendum questions.

Portland residents will choose from three options for limiting the size and locations of new homeless shelters , as well as tweaking other shelter rules. Option A would limit the size of most new shelters to 50 beds; Option B would limit the size to 150 beds, while also limiting how many shelters can be built near each other; and Option C is for none of the above, which would maintain existing rules and allow the city’s planned 208-bed homeless shelter and service center to be built in the Riverton neighborhood.

Portland voters will also decide a competitive race for the Portland City Council at-large seat, which opened after long-time councilor Nicholas Mavodones announced he would not seek re-election. Those looking to replace Mavodones are: Travis Curran, 35, a server and retail manager at Maine Craft Distilling who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2019; Brandon Mazer, 35, an attorney and chairman of the planning board; Roberto Rodriguez, 42, who owns an urban farming business and is serving his second term on the school board; and Stuart Tisdale, 68, an attorney and retired history and government teacher at Cheverus High School.

The at-large seat race could be decided by ranked-choice voting. Incumbent Sarah Thompson’s name will appear on the municipal ballot for an at-large school board seat, but she announced in October that she had withdraw from the race, citing divisiveness in city politics and on the school board. Her withdrawal leaves Nyalat Biliew as the only candidate running for the at-large seat. South Portland voters will elect two candidates to the City Council. Incumbent District 3 Councilor Misha Pride, who is serving as mayor this year, is being challenged in his bid for a second three-year term by longtime school board Chairman Richard Matthews. Seeking the District 4 seat are Linda Cohen and Margaret Brownlee. Biddeford voters will choose the city’s next mayor. Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant is looking for a sixth term and is being challenged by former City Councilor Victoria Foley. Both have previously served in the Maine Legislature. Westbrook voters will decide a referendum question that could amend the city charter to allow the use of ranked-choice voting in the mayoral, City Council and school committee races.

Polling places across Maine will close at 8 p.m. Results will be posted throughout the evening and can be viewed at pressherald.com.

