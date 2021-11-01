Thousands of Maine voters are expected to head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots on the most expensive referendum campaign in state history.
A yes vote supports the initiative, which would prohibit “high-impact” power line construction in the Upper Kennebec region and give lawmakers the final say on similar projects anywhere in Maine, as well as power lines and various defined activities on public lands going back to 2014. A no vote opposes the ballot initiative and supports NECEC completing construction.
Initiative opponents argue the project could help reduce greenhouse emissions and raise additional funds for clean energy investments in Maine. Initiative supporters claim the project will damage forests and fisheries and do little to combat climate change.
The at-large seat race could be decided by ranked-choice voting.
Incumbent Sarah Thompson’s name will appear on the municipal ballot for an at-large school board seat, but she announced in October that she had withdraw from the race, citing divisiveness in city politics and on the school board. Her withdrawal leaves Nyalat Biliew as the only candidate running for the at-large seat.
South Portland voters will elect two candidates to the City Council. Incumbent District 3 Councilor Misha Pride, who is serving as mayor this year, is being challenged in his bid for a second three-year term by longtime school board Chairman Richard Matthews. Seeking the District 4 seat are Linda Cohen and Margaret Brownlee.
Biddeford voters will choose the city’s next mayor. Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant is looking for a sixth term and is being challenged by former City Councilor Victoria Foley. Both have previously served in the Maine Legislature.
Westbrook voters will decide a referendum question that could amend the city charter to allow the use of ranked-choice voting in the mayoral, City Council and school committee races.
Polling places across Maine will close at 8 p.m. Results will be posted throughout the evening and can be viewed at pressherald.com.
