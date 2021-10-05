Sarah Thompson, who was first elected to the Portland school board 15 years ago, announced Tuesday she is ending her bid for re-election in November.
Thompson said the decision was a difficult one but she was grateful for the time she has spent on the board since 2006. In a news release, Thompson didn’t cite a specific reason for withdrawing from the race for an at-large seat, but said the city and local politics have changed drastically.
“My focus has always been on collaboration, education and bettering school environments for everyone in Portland,” Thompson said. “When I joined the board, I felt a sense of community with board members even during the times of disagreement that I do not feel anymore. We were able to sit down and have conversations. Although there were disagreements, there always remained respectful discourse — assuming the best of one another and coming from a place of educating and informing.”
Thompson’s decision leaves just one candidate in the race for an at-large seat on the school board, Nyalat Biliew. There are no other contested races for school board. Board members Emily Figdor and Abusana “Micky” Bondo are each running uncontested for re-election in their districts.
Thompson said she is excited to move forward with being an advocate for teachers and students in other aspects of her life. “I would like to thank everyone who has supposed me over the years and I look forward to seeing what the board will do in the future,” she said. “I’m sorry to disappoint those of you who have shown me support during this re-election campaign. I know you will only hope for the best for me and understand that this is the best decision for me, my family and my mental health.”
