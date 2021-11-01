Howard F. Angione, born in Rochester, New York, on Aug. 3, 1940, to Genevieve Rita (nee McCarthy) Angione and Charles Francis Angione passed away at home on Oct. 31, 2021.

He was the first of four children, sisters Christine (1943-2020), Pauline and Jude. He received a bachelor’s degree from Holy Cross College (1962) and a master’s degree from Clark University (1966), both in Worcester, Massachusetts. He worked as a writer for the Worcester Telegram before joining the Associated Press where he edited “The Associated Press Stylebook and Libel Manual,” first published in 1977. Later, Mr. Angione spent more than 10 years as an editor at The New York Times, where he directed the introduction of computer technology in the newsroom.

In 1989, Mr. Angione graduated cum laude from St. John’s University Law School in Queens, New York. After law school, he was an associate at Weil, Gotshal & Manges. From 1993 to 1996 he was publisher of the “New York Practice Guides” for Lawyers Cooperative Publishing. In 1998, Mr. Angione became the editor in chief of the New York State Bar Journal.

During his two, three-year terms, he presided over a redesign of the publication that added a ninth yearly issue and several new columns including “Legal Writer.” For the remainder of his legal career, he focused on elder care law in Queens. In 2014, he retired to Kennebunk. Throughout his career he brought with him a passion for language and good writing.

Howard is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maryann. He was a proud father of three children (Charles, Mary and Kathleen) and grandfather (opa) to five. Howard positively influenced the lives of many in his community as a eucharistic minister, Sunday school teacher, scout master, speech and debate coach and lector.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of memorial contributions to aplacetostartfordementia.org.

A visitation was held on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A Mass of Christian Burial was conducted on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Martha’s Church, Holy Spirit Parish, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. A private burial was held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Boylston, Massachusetts.

