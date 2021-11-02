After months of debate, Portland voters cast their ballots on competing referendums that would restrict the size and location of most new homeless shelters.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and initial results were expected after 9 p.m.

Option A, put forward by a group of residents, would limit the size of most new shelters to 50 beds, while Option B, proposed by the City Council, would set a 150-bed limit for a single shelter, require that all shelters have day space and allow for no more than 300 shelter beds within a one-mile radius. Voters also could choose Option C, or none of the above, which would preserve the status quo.

Option A or B would need to secure more than 50 percent of the vote to take effect.

Option A was designed to block the city’s newly approved shelter in the Riverton neighborhood from moving forward. Smaller Shelters for Portland, which drafted the citizen referendum, gave it a retroactive date of April 20, hoping to make the 50-bed limit apply to the planned service center at 654 Riverside St. City attorneys argued that state law insulates the city’s project, since it was approved by the planning board at least 45 days before the election. If Option A wins, the dispute likely will end up in court.

On Monday, on the eve of the election, councilors approved the new shelter’s ground and building leases with the Developers Collaborative, which plans to build the $25 million facility and lease it back to the city. The homeless service center is slated to have up to 208 beds, as well as a soup kitchen, a medical clinic, a day room, a private outdoor area and space where community service providers can meet with clients to try to get them housed.

Through Oct. 11, Portland Cares, a ballot question committee organized by the shelter developer, had raised $40,000 for its campaign urging people to vote for Option C. That sum dwarfed the $5,000 raised by Smaller Shelters for Portland to promote Option A.

Tuesday’s vote marks the culmination of years of debate over how to replace Oxford Street Shelter, a low-barrier shelter for single adults run by the city. Prior to the pandemic, the shelter could accommodate 154 people on thin foam floor mats. But with the coronavirus, capacity was cut in half, based on recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hotel rooms have been used to meet the demand for emergency shelter, which has grown to roughly 350 single adults and 500 people in families staying in city shelters and hotels.

The city has been laying the groundwork to replace the shelter with a single facility since 2016, when it opened up more zones for shelters, which were previously confined to downtown. Zoning now allows shelters in business and industrial zones.

The city council pursued a centralized shelter with wraparound services because councilors believed it was a national best practice and more cost efficient than a network of smaller shelters.

A 2015 task force concluded that a scattered site model would be more expensive to operate. According to estimates at the time from the nonprofit social services provider Preble Street, a consolidated shelter would cost about $2.7 million to operate, while having five scattered sites would cost about $4.6 million.

City staff revised those estimates upward in 2018, concluding that a centralized shelter with 200 beds would cost $4.7 million to operate, while five shelters with 40 beds each would cost about $10 million to operate.

Service providers, such as Amistad, Shalom House, Spurwink, Milestone Recovery and Through These Doors, have urged residents to support the city’s shelter proposal, saying it would allow them to better serve people experiencing homelessness, who currently have to seek out a variety of services spread out downtown. They have said they do not have the staff or resources to provide services at multiple different sites and have questioned the political viability of getting new shelters through the permitting process. They have argued that any delay in building a new shelter would directly harm people who are sleeping outside.

Advocates for Option A, however, have pressed on, saying their proposal was built with input from people who have lived on the streets. They contend that neighborhoods would not fight smaller specialty shelters that would better serve clients. They envision other communities in Greater Portland also building shelters to meet the need – a longtime and elusive goal of the city’s.

The city first proposed building the new shelter next to the Barron Center, a city-run long term care facility on Brighton Avenue, but dropped that plan amid backlash from Nason’s Corner residents. Before settling on Riverside Street, the council also looked at other publicly owned parcels that could accommodate the shelter, including land near the Cumberland County Jail.

