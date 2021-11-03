GORHAM – Pastor David Paul King, of Gorham, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. He was a beloved husband, father, Popup and brother.David was born in Endicott, N.Y., on Dec. 4, 1939, and graduated from Vestal High School where he was a member of the cross country team, and met the love of his life, Joan Marie Lyon, who predeceased him April 29, 2021.After he graduated from high school, he went to Practical Bible Training School to begin his training to become the pastor, mentor and counselor that would be his life for the next 60 years.David had a passion for starting and building churches in New England and Illinois, before becoming the Hollis Center Baptist Church Pastor for 25 years. When he “retired” he became a missionary with SEND, Int., for 14 years in Russia and Ukraine.David enjoyed running, biking, travel, but especially being surrounded by his family.He is survived by his five children, Teri Bridges (Wayne), Jeffrey King (Christine), Cindy Nevers (Stephan), Paula Cohen (Jeff) and Bryan King (Crystal), and 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and his brothers, Dwayne and Rick King. A funeral service will be held at the Hollis Center Church on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m., with a private family burial. To express condolences or to participate in David’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Guest Book