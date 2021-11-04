Brunswick police have identified the driver who allegedly struck an elderly pedestrian at the intersection of Maine Street and Station Avenue, according to a social media post from Brunswick Police Department on Thursday.

Police said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the busy downtown area.

Arthur Treffry, 77, of Brunswick, called the police to report that he was injured. Treffry was transported to Mid Coast Hospital with minor injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening, police said.

The social media post on Thursday did not name the driver, though police previously said they believed it was a woman in her 20s.

The vehicle involved was a light-colored, four-door sedan and there may have been children in the back seat.

This story will be updated.

