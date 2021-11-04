The 10th annual People Plus Senior Health Expo will be held online this year, kicking off on Friday, Nov. 12. The expo gives attendees the opportunity to learn what services are available in the Midcoast region to live a longer, healthier life, according to People Plus.

The expo will launch with online videos from sponsors and exhibitors. Videos can be found at peopleplus.org

A news release from People Plus states: “Maine has the highest percentage of older adults in the country; and the Midcoast is where this population is growing the fastest. The People Plus Senior Health Expo brings together a variety of resources for this increasingly important segment of our community. The Expo provides an excellent opportunity to learn about products and services in the categories of medical services, fitness and health, technology, legal, community services, housing/respite care, and finance.”

“I learned that by the year 2025, one-quarter of Maine’s population will be over age 65,” said People Plus Executive Director Stacy Frizzle. “Our job is to connect all those residents with the area service providers and the Expo is the perfect place to do it. And with seniors staying more at home this year, connecting them with needed services is even more important.”

People Plus is a Brunswick-area senior center offering fitness and wellness services, recreation and learning opportunities, education and outreach. It is also home to the Brunswick Area Teen Center Program.

The expo is supported by Lead Partners: Coastal Landing Retirement Community, Mid Coast-Parkview Health and The Salvation Army, and additional Partners Bill Dodge Auto Group, Priority Real Estate Group, Rusty Lantern Market, Spectrum Generations and The Times Record. Sponsors include Avita of Brunswick/Sunnybrook Senior Living, Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick Instant Printing Inc., Healthy Living for ME, Riley Insurance and Bridges Home Services.

Call (207) 729-0757 for more information.

