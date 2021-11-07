“If you ever needed convincing that you should get your eight hours of sleep, this is the book! ‘Why We Sleep,’ by Matthew Walker, is both thoughtful and witty, and filled with very interesting scientific evidence to encourage us to make getting our sleep a major Public Health movement.” — MISCHA SCHULER, Portland
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. As the pandemic lingers, we want to hear what you are reading in these unsettled times and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Era of omission: Despite long tradition of service, recognition for Native American veterans has only just begun
-
Local & State
Gratitude for U.S. inspires Pakistani native to serve and give back
-
Arts & Entertainment
Public art is popping up everywhere in effort to bring people together
-
Premier Property
Elegant and functional, custom Yarmouth Village home is a possible two-unit
-
Schools and Education
Maine college enrollments drop as pandemic, job market pull students from classrooms
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.