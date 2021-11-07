NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – If you felt a sudden tremor on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, that was our brother, Scott Anderson, being welcomed into Heaven with a thunderous ovation from family and friends that passed before him. We take heart in knowing he is happy to see again his Memere, childhood friend Pam Rogers, and the other friends and relatives who went before him.

J. Scott Gregory Anderson was born in Portland on July 29, 1959 to John “Jack” and Laura (Hebert) Anderson. Scott grew up in Westbrook and graduated from Westbrook High School and the University of Orono with a degree in drama. Scott’s passion was acting, and his skills were demonstrated when he captured Maine High School’s Golden Apple Award in 1977. This passion led him to the bright lights of New York City where he resided for over 40 years. While he had various walk-on roles in movies, TV and commercials, he made ends meet tending bar in Hell’s Kitchen, befriending all that walked through the door.

Scott also had a successful career working alongside Brian Balodis, building his skills with interior design, and eventually starting his own business providing floral arrangements to corporations in the city.

At the time of his death he was a freelance bookkeeper and enjoyed being a stand-in for various Netflix series. Although Scott never attained ‘star’ status, he had the pleasure of watching his best friend, Debra Jo Rupp, find success in her acting career and was often her #2 at award shows and events.

If one measures wealth by the love you have around you, Scott was wealthier than Bill Gates. When family would visit Scott in New York, he would take them to his favorite places, over and over again! From the restaurant owners to the wait staff, his friends would make it a point to tell you how much he meant to them and how much they loved him. We jokingly questioned “Why?” because our Scott was a man set in his ways and could be a cantankerous sort. But we knew why. He was generous with his time, he would listen and remember what was said, and had an uncanny way to put everyone at ease. He had a dry sense of humor, was overly generous and could be very mischievous, especially when Ms. Rupp was in his presence.

Scott loved trivia. We all learned not to call him when Jeopardy was on. He’d never answer. He always insisted that the New York Times crossword puzzle be done in pen. He was also a Red Sox fan in the heart of Yankee-land. His loyalty to the Red Sox never wavered and he finally had his chance to gloat when the Red Sox reversed the curse in 2004. He had the last laugh over his Yankee fan friends this year when Boston beat the Yankees in a wild card game to end their season.

Scott was known to some as “Big Brother”, “Scott New Yawk”, or “Mr. Happy”. That last moniker was bestowed upon him by his partner of 25 years, Robert Romano. Robert was the best thing that happened to Scott. Together they traveled frequently to Europe, enjoying run-ins with cousins that happened to also be traveling across that country. Italy and Prague were two favorite spots of theirs. It should be noted that the Anderson children are all trying to win back the “favored child” spot over Scott, as he presented his mother with a trip to The Vatican for Mother’s Day one year.

After moving to New York City, N.Y., Scott would come back to Maine every summer and stay at the family camp on Sebago Lake. It was the same three weeks every year. Once Scott arrived, it was near impossible to get him to leave during his stay. It was his haven, his downtime, his time to re-energize. Each visit brought with it laughs and new memories. This past summer Scott was not able to make his annual pilgrimage to his sanctuary due to his illness and the need to stay close to his caregiving team.

In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by his partner, Robert Romano; his brother, Craig Anderson and wife Martha, his sister, Stacey Anderson and wife Suzanne LaCroix, his brother, Todd Anderson and wife Liz, his sister, Kelly Anderson and partner Andrea Vienneau; nieces Amy Anderson, Corrine Anderson, Lindsey Anderson and Erika Balodis, nephews Eric Anderson, Garrett Anderson, Jacob Anderson and Christian Balodis; great-nephews Jace and Wade Anderson; aunts, uncles; cousins; and special friends Debra Jo Rupp, Brian and Carol Balodis, Linda Maxwell and countless others.

A celebration of Scott’s life will be held in New York City, N.Y., with detailed plans still in the works. Visitation for Maine friends and family will be held on Monday, Nov. 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the

Westbrook High School Drama Club,

c/o Westbrook High School,

125 Stroudwater St.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

