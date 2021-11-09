DENMARK

Denmark Arts Center will host the Jolly Holiday Homemade Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 50 West Main St.

Crafters and artisans will include jewelry makers Michelle Mitchell and Kimberly Bahre; Artists Heather Newton Brown and Janet Gill; Wood products by Tear Cap Woodworks; Basket maker Ida Atkinson; Potters Kathy Banks and Janet Gill; Candle and soap maker, Corey Westleigh; floral arrangements and watercolors by Micki Warner; Chickadee Quilters; Fiber artist Linda Whiting; Calendars and notecards by Candace Maher; and Maple syrup from Legare’s Sugar House.

COVID protocols will be strictly observed and masks are required regardless of vaccination status. Concessions will not be offered at this time.

BATH

The Bells of St. Mary’s Christmas Craft Fair and cafe will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln St.

The fair features more than 22 crafters of homemade items, Christmas decorations, “Grandma’s Attic,” household items, and a cookie walk. The cafe will offer sales of breakfast items, soups, chowders, chili and baked goods throughout the day.

For more details, call 443-3423.

ROCKLAND

The Daughters of St. Bernard will host their Christmas fair from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway.

The event will feature books, crafts, jewelry, raffles, and white elephant items.

For more information call Sue Umberger at 542-5018.

HALLOWELL

The Sacred Heart Ladies Guild Christmas Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sacred Heart Church Hall on Summer Street.

The fair will feature homemade baked goods, candy, gifts, a white elephant table and a “jewelry corner.”

There will also be raffles for gift certificates, a 50/50 raffle, and a cafe.

SABATTUS

The Our Lady of the Rosary Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the downstairs church hall, located at 131 High St.

The fair will feature vendors, crafters, a bake sale, a basket raffle, and much more.

For more details, or to rent a table at the fair, call Angela at 754-1018.

