Veteran South Portland police officer Steve Connors died this week unexpectedly at home, the city said Wednesday.

Connors, 50, died Monday at his home in Saco, according to a statement. He had served as a patrol officer since 1995.

“On behalf of the entire South Portland Police Department family, Officer Connors was a true hero and will be sadly missed,” said interim Police Chief James DiGianvittorio, in a statement released Wednesday.

The city thanked Connors and his family for his service, and acknowledged the “grave impact” his death will have on family, friends and colleagues.

Support services and counseling are being offered to Connors’ colleagues. Funeral services will be arranged by his family. Connors is survived by his mother, a brother and sister and other relatives.

“The department and the city are devastated by this loss,” said South Portland Mayor Misha Pride. “I think this is a very traumatic time for all first responders and this really does increase that trauma.”

In addition to patrol duties, Connors has worked as a detective in recent years.

In 2006, Connors was shot four times inside a South Portland apartment as he and other officers sought to arrest Terrell Dubois for an outstanding warrant. Connors and another officer returned fire, wounding Dubois, who is now serving an 18-year sentence in Maine State Prison for multiple felonies, including the attempted murder of Connors.

This story will be updated.

