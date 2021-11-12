Let’s take the mystery out of voting.

During our last election, I was a greeter for my candidate for two hours. “Good morning, I’m a friend of …, thank you for voting.” Three people came out and told me they voted for my candidate. That made me happy.

What scared me was that they knew nothing about him.

Full disclosure here: I have been them. I have gone into the booth to vote and found some ballot questions a complete surprise.

Now, I only vote absentee. I miss the feeling of going into that little booth. I don’t miss the head-scratching over questions. My ballot comes in the mail. I get to read every question. Talk with people, read. No surprises.

Democracy depends on an informed citizenry. Make it easy. Vote absentee.

Jennifer Morris
South Portland

