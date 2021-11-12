The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s reporting of COVID-19 cases consistently lacks the emphasis on some key information. The numbers tell us how many new cases, how many hospitalizations and how many deaths but only anecdotally suggest “most” were not vaccinated.

If they know what those “most” numbers are, it would be more useful to report: e.g., “Thirty hospitalized, of whom 29 were not vaccinated; seven new deaths, of whom seven were not vaccinated.”

These numbers, I believe, would be more convincing for the unvaccinated to see when considering their choice.

Stuart Falconer

Rockland

