The pandemic has placed a huge strain on all of us. Clearly there is a lot of disagreement over how our Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel (RSU 21) school board has navigated the challenges presented by COVID-19.

The fact is that no matter what our school board has decided or will decide in the future, when it comes to COVID-19, people will disagree with and even suffer from their decisions. However, if those people had the power to change those decisions and enact policies that they would be happy with, then there would immediately be another group who would be unhappy. In other words, there is no path that will make everyone happy.

It might be helpful to recognize that school board policies for dealing with the pandemic have followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and state of Maine mandates. It would be irresponsible for our school board members to make decisions based on their own opinions, so they have done the best they could with the scientific guidance they have available.

Our knowledge of the pandemic is evolving and ever changing. COVID-19 is something new and we are learning as we go.

I urge you to be take a step back and try to look at the whole picture. There is no “one size fits all” solution that will satisfy everyone. Sometimes you have to accept an imperfect situation and simply work together to make it better.

Miriam Whitehouse

Kennebunk

