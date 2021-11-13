WATERVILLE — The first half of Saturday night’s season-finale between Colby and Bowdoin didn’t go how the Mules wanted it to go.

They mustered 67 yards of total offense and gained just three first downs through the first thirty minutes of action.

The second half was a different story, however. The Mules outscored the Polar Bears 21-7 as they pulled away for a 21-10 victory in front of a packed crowd under the lights at Harold Alfond Stadium. It was the first-ever home Colby football game that was hosted under the lights.

Senior quarterback Matt Hersch ran nine times for 41 yards and two touchdowns, including one with 4:51 from two yards to give the Mules the lead for good. The win gives the Mules a season sweep over rivals Bates and Bowdoin to claim the 2021 Colby-Bates-Bowdoin Consortium series (CBB).

“I think this is a huge win for the seniors,” said Hersch, who was 14-22 passing for 143 yards. “We came into Colby when the program was in a bit of a down year, now to finish like this is just an amazing feeling.”

Devin Marrocco led the Mules (4-5) with 48 yards on 12 carries. Keon Smart added eight rushes for 36 yards, while Matt Panker had four catches for 44 yards to lead the team in receiving.

It’s the third consecutive CBB crown for Colby, which topped Bates 10-2 on Oct. 30 in Lewiston.

“I’ve learned since I’ve been here at Colby that this is a very important game,” Colby head coach Jack Cosgrove said. “It’s one you want to bring home and one you want to get, and we got it. I’m so proud of the work the guys put in all season leading up to this moment, they deserve it.”

Bowdoin, which won its first game earlier in the season since 2018 in a 21-14 win over Amherst College in Brunswick on Oct. 16, finishes 1-8.

It was a tale of two halves on Saturday night. After mustering just 67 yards in the first half, the Mules exploded for 189 yards, mainly thanks to Hersch.

“I didn’t start how I wanted to, but my guys were picking me up all night,” Hersch said. “I think that once we found the end zone and had some success throwing the ball, we were pretty much able to do whatever we wanted on offense.”

After Andre Eden of Bowdoin scored from 3 yards to push the lead to 10, the Mules drove 77 yards on 16 plays in just over eight minutes before Donovan Ganges scored on a 1-yard run on the final play of the third quarter to cut the lead to three.

“They (Bowdoin) played a defense that we hadn’t really seen, I think it threw us off,” Cosgrove said. “The boys adapted and the coaching staff made some adjustments to counter it and we went from there.”

After the Polar Bears were forced to punt, the Mules drove the field again before Hersch punched it in from 2 yards to give Colby its first lead of the game. On the ensuing possession, Colby freshman defensive back Joshua East picked off Bowdoin quarterback Andrew Boel. After milking some time off the clock, Hersch added his second touchdown of the day when he scampered in from 19 yards with 2:10 to go, all but sealing the win.

“It was an option,” said Hersch of the 19-yard run. “I saw a hole my guys made for me and took it from there.”

Boel finished 13-24 passing for 135 yards and an interception. Eden carried the ball 22 times for 100 yards and a touchdown to pace the Polar Bears, while Boel added nine carries for 28 yards. Colton Fahey led the Polar Bears with 4 catches for 42 yards.

“I think we can look back on this season and think of it as a success,” Hersch said. “From where we started to where we finished is quite the accomplishment.”

