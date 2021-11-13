GLASGOW, Scotland — After extending negotiations for an extra day, leaders of the United Nations summit in Glasgow have offered a new draft agreement that aims to bring nearly 200 nations together in tackling climate change.

COP26 President Alok Sharma has said the deal, which will be subject to more debate before coming up for a final vote, offered the best chance of curbing the greenhouse gas emissions driving global warming, while also helping vulnerable nations cope with its impacts.

The latest text maintains language about phasing out fossil fuels but now ties that more closely to a “just transition.”

Developing countries suffering the worst impact from climate change may be disappointed that a plan for helping them cope has been reduced to a series of “dialogues.”

Delegates from each country will have a chance to air their concerns and grievances at a stock-taking session.

Sharma has said he hopes to close the summit Saturday.

Many activists who came in for COP26 have left Glasgow. About 100,000 people marched in a climate justice rally last weekend.

Environmental groups reviewing draft text of the climate deal said Saturday they were heartened to see that the words “fossil fuels” remain.

“The key line about fossil fuels is still in the text. It’s weak and compromised, but it’s a breakthrough, it’s a bridgehead and we have to fight like hell to keep it in there and have it strengthened,” said Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan.

She and others said the day would provide “a defining moment,” but warned that a small number of countries are seeking to dilute any language that directly addresses the need to stop using fossil fuels.

“Fossil fuel interests should be put on notice, the deal on the table is weak but if they gut it they’ll have to answer to the young, to people on the frontline of climate impacts and ultimately to history,” Morgan said.

Tracy Carty, head of Oxfam’s COP26 delegation, said: “The world’s poorest countries are in danger of being lost from view, but the next few hours can and must change the course we are on. What’s on the table is still not good enough.”

Carty said governments should agree “to come back next year with strengthened emission reduction targets that will keep 1.5 degrees alive.”

That’s a reference to keeping the average global temperature from increasing more than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the preindustrial level – a threshold scientists say is important for keeping the world habitable.

“Negotiators should come back to the table armed with cans of Irn Bru and stop at nothing to get am ambitious deal over the line,” Carty said.