The Sagadahoc County Hazard Mitigation Plan 2021 Update will be made available for public comment from Nov. 15-Dec. 10. Every five years Sagadahoc County and its municipalities meet to address hazard mitigation projects that will serve to protect communities from the negative impacts resulting from natural disasters.

The information used to form the Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. Led by the Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency, the update process began with conducting a Hazard Vulnerability Assessment, which identified the hazards that posed the most severe threat based on risk to life, property, the environment and those which most threaten the continuity of operations of the county’s critical services.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan is a key tool used to address the areas that are most susceptible to disaster impacts and serves to identify strategies to keep communities safer. Participation in updating the plan and formal adoption by each municipality in the county, once it has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, unlocks several key federal mitigation funding opportunities for planning and completing mitigation projects.

There are three separate public comments sessions: Nov. 17, 9-11 a.m., Sagadahoc County Courthouse, Commissioners Meeting Room, 752 High St., Bath; Nov. 22, 2-4 p.m. Woolwich Fire Department, 13 Nequasset Road; Dec. 1, 5-7 p.m., Richmond Fire Department, 7 Myrtle St.

A virtual option will be available for each meeting by request. Pre-registration is required. The Sagadahoc County Hazard Mitigation 2021 Update can also be viewed at sagadahoccountyme.gov. Comments can be made at any time via phone, email or within the survey provided on the Sagadahoc County website.

For more information or to request a virtual Zoom meeting link, contact Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Grainne Shaw at [email protected] or call (207) 443-8210.

