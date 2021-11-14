United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s 2021 fall campaign reached its $1.725 million goal, the organization has announced.

“The total results are $1,738,227,” Barb McCue, who co-chaired the campaign with her husband, Bob, said in a news release.

The results were announced at the organization’s finale celebration last week at Flight Deck Brewing on Brunswick Landing.

“This is such great news for so many people,” Barb McCue said. “Thank you to a very generous Mid Coast community! Thank you to every single person who gave. … Our message for people who haven’t given yet is: remember, we’re counting on you to reach this projected total! If you’ve never given before, it’s not too late. We need to raise every dollar we can, so we can help all the people we can.”

Donations may be made at uwmcm.org/donate, texting DONATE2UW to 41444, or sending a donation to United Way at 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath ME 04530.

Over 60 community leaders and volunteers attended the event celebrating the campaign. The McCues thanked the volunteer Campaign Cabinet, Loaned Executives, Campaign Director Tom Blatz and the rest of the United Way staff who organized and led the campaign.

This year’s theme has been “ReUnited for a Better Tomorrow!”

Campaign Division Awards went to STARC Systems (Commerce & Industry Division), Riley Insurance (Financial and Professional Firms Division), Mid Coast-Parkview Health (Health Care Division), and Family Focus (Public Service Division). Additional campaigns were held at Bowdoin College, LincolnHealth, L.L.Bean, FHC, Woodex, Hannaford and other workplaces.

The Campaign Excellence Award went to Bath Savings. Combined employee and corporate giving there climbed to over $100,000, and over 90% of employees participated.

“Bath Savings had an amazing campaign,” Bob McCue said in presenting the Award to a Bath Savings team including co-chairpersons Megan Smith-Pinkham, Dan Wilson, and Jessica McIntire. “We are so grateful for all you have done.”

Bath Iron Works employees also received special thanks from United Way’s co-chairs for being once again “the backbone” of United Way’s campaign. Bob McCue thanked the BIW volunteer team including co-chairs Stephanie Therrien and Jon Pelletier and thousands of employees. Together with retirees and the BIW corporate gift, they donated close to $500,000.

Scott Zamer, CFO of Bath Iron Works, received United Way’s Volunteer of the Year Award. Bob McCue noted that the previous year, because of COVID, United Way had not been able to go into BIW for employee rallies.

“This year, Scott was determined to do an even better job reaching the thousands of BIW employees with United Way’s message,” Bob McCue said.

United Way donations fund community initiatives and services at 36 local partner agencies that provide Midcoast people in need with food, shelter, prescription assistance, health care, volunteer matches for isolated seniors, Big Brothers and Big Sisters for adolescents, home visiting for new parents and child care, among other services.

