Midcoast Youth Center has announced the start of a fundraising campaign wherein an anonymous donor will match up to $25,000 in donations through Dec. 31. Campaign organizers hope to ultimately raise $50,000.

Money raised in the 20to50 fundraiser will support programs that include a safe place to go after school, support for students and young people faced with homelessness, and new backpacks and school supplies for every Regional School Unit 1 student through the annual Set for Success event, among other youth-focused initiatives.

According to a news release: “A donation in any amount will have a positive impact on Midcoast youth. $30 provides one child with school supplies and a new backpack. $55 provides personal safety gear for a child to use while riding their skateboard, scooter, or bike at Midcoast Youth Center’s skate park. $90 provides after school materials and supplies for art and hands-on STEM learning projects.

“A gift of $225 provides holiday presents for a local youth in need, including new clothing and sneakers, personal care items, and something fun from their wish list.

“$400 provides emergency assistance for homeless youth and access to basic needs, such as clothing, food, prepaid phone cards, and a strong safety net of caring adults.”

Donations can be made by texting MYCMATTERS to 41444, mailing a check to Midcoast Youth Center, 4 Old Brunswick Road, Bath, Maine 04530, or visiting midcoastyouth.org.

Midcoast Youth Center, located at the former Bath Youth Meetinghouse & Skate Park on Old Brunswick Road, provides programs and services designed to improve the lives of youth and prevent youth suicide in Sagadahoc County, Brunswick, and Harpswell. Midcoast Youth Center offers free food, clothing, and toiletries, and connects teens to vaping cessation, mental health services, and substance use treatment.

Enrichment learning experiences for Bath Middle School students include after school and summer programs that support the whole child with academic success strategies and social-emotional wellness.

Through the Merrymeeting Homeless Youth Project, Midcoast Youth Center provides outreach services to children and youth up to age 24 to increase school attendance and stabilize community life. Youth receive assistance with access to healthcare, food, clothing, shelter, and in navigating complex systems to obtain health insurance, stable housing, college enrollment and employment.

For more information, visit midcoastyouth.org.

