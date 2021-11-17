YARMOUTH – Augustus K. Pratt Jr., better known as “Buzz,” to family and friends, sadly passed away Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 after a nine-month stay at Bay Square in Yarmouth.

He is currently survived by his son, Douglas Pratt, residing in North Conway, N.H., and daughter, Rebecca Pratt, living in Portland.

Buzz was born August 24, 1944, in Hanover, N.H. Buzz grew up with two brothers, Phil and Ted, and sister, Nancy. He graduated college at Dartmouth, then served four years in the U.S. Navy as a naval officer before going on to law school at Boston University.

Our Dad was lucky enough to meet and marry his soulmate, Nancy DeBard. They enjoyed a happy marriage that lasted 45 years before we lost our Mom to cancer in 2013. They moved to Fryeburg in 1974, where they started and grew their law practice over the years.

Buzz had a varied and diverse list of interests that he shared with us over the years. He enjoyed camping with his family and was an avid fly fisherman. He also enjoyed trains and building model train sets.

Both our parents were active members of a photography club in Conway, N.H. Dad took thousands of pictures and developed his own prints in his dark room. He seemed content being behind the camera while documenting all our fun family outings.

Dad was a huge history buff, enjoyed politics and current events. He thoroughly enjoyed a good, spirited debate over several topics. Later in life, he and our Mom enjoyed sailing around the Casco Bay islands, where he loved to entertain family and friends.

A while after our Mom had passed, Buzz was extremely lucky enough to find a wonderful woman, Roxy, who along with her family had adopted him as one of their own. She gave our Dad new experiences and things he looked forward to, and we were so thankful the two of them had met.

There are many things that can describe and define Buzz. Above all, he was a devoted husband and wonderful father. He worked hard his whole life to provide us a great one. Dad, we will forever miss your wit, your charm, your humor, and your advice. We hope you are at peace with Mom on a new and exciting sailing adventure. We love and miss you.

