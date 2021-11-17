KENNEBUNK – Mary Louise Bayles Wyckoff, a native of Orange, N.J. and resident of Kennebunk, passed away on Nov. 14, 2021 at the age of 89.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Olive Bayles.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ferdinand “Ferd” Wyckoff Jr.; her children Linda (Robert) Johnson of Billings, Mont., Stephen (Lori) Wyckoff of New Canaan, Conn., John (Katherine) Wyckoff of Bethseda, Md., and Jeffrey (Beth) Wyckoff of New York City, N.Y.; her grandchildren Scott (Danelle) Johnson of Billings, Mont., Emily (Pawel) Bronkowski of Broomfield, Colo., Rev. Laura Johnson of Washington, D.C., Nicholas Wyckoff of New Canaan, Conn., and Sarah Wyckoff and Caroline Wyckoff, both of New York City, N.Y.; and her great-granddaughter, Isabella Johnson of Billings, Mont.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. After a private burial, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at South Congregational Church, 2 North St., Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Mary Lou’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the

Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

or to the charity of your choice.

