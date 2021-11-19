GORHAM – Bruce M.

Peeples, 73, of Gorham, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet, S.C. He was born on August 2, 1948, son of the late Murphy and Marilda (Smith) Peeples.

He was educated in Columbia, S.C. schools, and attended Westbrook College in Westbrook. He went on to serve his country in the United States Coast Guard from 1967 to 1972. After his service he worked for several years at Shaw’s Supermarket as a meat cutter in the deli department.

Bruce leaves behind his son, Bruce J. Peeples of Portland, daughter, Tammy Peeples of Portland; sister, Joan Altman of South Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Aside from his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Kearns) Peeples, whom he was married to for 37 years until her passing in 2007; and his brother, Theo Peeples of South Carolina.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 12 p.m. in White Rock Cemetery in Gorham. Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

Guest Book