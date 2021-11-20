WESTMINSTER, Md. – Felicia C. Geiter, 80, formerly of Bethlehem, Pa. passed away on Thursday Nov. 11, 2021 in Maryland. Felicia was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Geiter, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage.

Felicia was born in Portland, the daughter of the late Carlo and Adeline (Ferranti) Giobbi. Felicia worked as a telephone operator for the former Bell Telephone and AT&T for 36 years. She was an active member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Bethlehem, Pa. and also a member of the Colonial Quilters Guild.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Christopher Geiter and wife Arlene, Philip Geiter, and daughter, Karen Martin and husband Kent; brothers Archie Giobbi, and Carlo Giobbi, sisters Lucyann Giobbi, and Suzanne Giobbi; and grandchildren, Megan, Alison, Erin, Madison, and Nathan.

A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday Nov. 19 at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 417 Carlton Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be held at Holy Ghost Cemetery.

Send online condolences to http://www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

Bridging Life Hospice,

292 Stoner Ave.,

Westminster, MD 21157

