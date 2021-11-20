HAMPDEN – Judith M. (James) Smith-Valley, 78, died unexpectedly Nov. 16, 2021. She was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Cleveland, the daughter of Raymond F. and Imogene (Bryan) James.

In retirement she fully turned her focus to her passions of quilting, stitching, and creating. Christmas, birthday, and graduation gifts were always hand crafted from Grandma with love.

After losing her husband, Paul, the ever-independent woman, down-sized and in 2019 relocated to Hampden to be closer to family and gain ample space for her to stitch! Her quilt groups brought her great joy, even during COVID when they figured out how to zoom with each other.

Butterflies, peaceful ocean waves, afternoons visiting on the front porch, well-seasoned fabric, quilting catalogs, DQ blizzards, great mysteries to read, Snap Chats from her beloved family and phone calls checking in were some of her most cherished things.

In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her husbands, Terry Valley (1978) and Paul Smith-Valley (2017).

A celebration of life will be held in early 2022.

To read her full story, please visit BrookingsSmith.com.

Those who wish to remember Judy in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the UUSC (donate.uusc.org) or to

Project Linus

(www.projectlinus.org).

