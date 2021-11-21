The Maine State Police is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy from Howland.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office notified the state police about the boy’s death Saturday at 6:39 p.m. It is protocol for the Major Crimes Unit to investigate the death of any child in Maine who is 3 years old or younger. The state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Shannon Moss, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police, announced the investigation Sunday, but she did not provide any additional information or answer a list of questions about the boy’s death. She also did not identify the boy.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Moss said in an email.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Sports Digest: New York City FC advances to face Revs in MLS playoffs
-
College
Sunday’s Maine college roundup: Simon, Carroll lift UMaine women’s basketball to win
-
Nation & World
Tens of thousands protest Belgium’s tighter COVID-19 rules
-
Times Record
Brunswick’s public bus system to be rerouted, with a facelift, next month
-
Times Record
Subway restaurant chain cofounder, a Bowdoin College graduate, dies at 90