A pair of river otters have taken up residence, and become quite an attraction to visitors to Portland’s Evergreen Cemetery’s ponds.
The otters keep spectators entertained, moving around just below the surface and popping their head out, sometimes with fish clutched in their jaws.
According to spectator accounts, they have been in the ponds for about three weeks and have been seen in all the ponds, which are located at the back ofthe Stevens Avenue cemetery.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Sports Digest: New York City FC advances to face Revs in MLS playoffs
-
College
Sunday’s Maine college roundup: Simon, Carroll lift UMaine women’s basketball to win
-
Nation & World
Tens of thousands protest Belgium’s tighter COVID-19 rules
-
Times Record
Brunswick’s public bus system to be rerouted, with a facelift, next month
-
Times Record
Subway restaurant chain cofounder, a Bowdoin College graduate, dies at 90
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.