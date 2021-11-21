A pair of river otters have taken up residence, and  become quite an attraction to visitors to Portland’s Evergreen Cemetery’s ponds.

The otters keep spectators entertained, moving around just below the surface and popping their head out, sometimes with fish clutched in their jaws.

According to spectator accounts, they have been in the ponds for about three weeks and have been seen in all the ponds, which are located at the back ofthe Stevens Avenue cemetery.

