Debbie L. Knowlton 1967 – 2021 BATH – Debbie L. Knowlton, 54, of Bernard Street, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her residence, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Bath on May 5, 1967, a daughter of Herman N. and Sally P. (Johansen) Wright Jr. Debbie attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1985. On May 25, 2001, she married Rick S. Knowlton. She was employed at Bath Iron Works for 25 years as a designer, and currently employed at Raytheon as a designer. Debbie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Smith-Tobey Post in Bath. She enjoyed working out, watching Ty play baseball, playing cards with her sisters, and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Sally Wright; nephew Brett Decker; her stepson, Nick; her brother-in-law, Robert Decker. She is survived by her husband, Rick S. Knowlton of Bath; two daughters, Katelyn Moore and her husband Aaron of Sanford, Jessie Murphy of Bath, one son, Ty Knowlton of Bath; three sisters, Ida Decker, Kathy Swain and her husband Allan and Diane Bowley and her husband Dan, all of Edgecomb. three brothers, Herman Wright III and his wife Valerie, Brian Wright and his wife Heidi and Bruce Wright and his wife Cindy all of Edgecomb; four grandchildren, Harper Moore, Amelia Moore, Cayden Murphy and Kylee Murphy; her in-laws, Wayne and Patricia Knowlton; and many nieces nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Debbie’s Life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at The Bath Golf Club, Whiskeag Road, Bath. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFunerralHome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to: The Bath Area Food Bank P.O., Box 65 Bath, ME 04530 or bathfoodbank.org.

