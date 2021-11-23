No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a propane truck that temporarily shut down traffic on River Road in Brunswick on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police say first responders were alerted to the crash near the Fox Run Drive intersection at about 3:335 p.m.

Police say a 1998 Volvo sedan driven by a 17-year-old Bowdoin resident was traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound land, striking the rear passenger side of the propane truck driven by Thomas White, 48, of Auburn.

Police say the truck driver tried unsuccessfully to avoid the Volvo.

Traffic was shut down until about 5:20 p.m. while the truck was inspected to make sure there were no safety issues. Brunswick Fire Department found there was no hazard.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, police said, adding that the Volvo was totaled. Damages to the propane truck are estimated at around $5,000.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police say. There were no injuries reported and no charges were issued.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: