In the past week you have reported double-digit rate increase projections from the state’s major utilities.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt looks over a model of the Passamaquoddy Tidal Power Project, which was intended to use the power of tides to generate electricity, during a visit to Eastport on July 30, 1936. National Archives

Time to rethink the Passamaquoddy Tidal Power Project – a project that is sorely needed, as every homeowner and business faces ever-climbing utility bills. Meanwhile, our politicians continue to tinker with shrinking resources, pushing for electrification of our transportation system.

The Passamaquoddy Project (1920-1945) was a plan to capture the tides in the 110-square-mile Passamaquoddy Bay – which has some of the highest tides in the world. These tides, forever flowing, will always be with us. Why not tap them with the latest generators and produce enough electricity for everyone instead of being chained to a utility owned by a company interested only in making a profit?

It is way past time to return the state to someone who really cares about its own.

Bill Hayes
Yarmouth

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles