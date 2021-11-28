In the past week you have reported double-digit rate increase projections from the state’s major utilities.
Time to rethink the Passamaquoddy Tidal Power Project – a project that is sorely needed, as every homeowner and business faces ever-climbing utility bills. Meanwhile, our politicians continue to tinker with shrinking resources, pushing for electrification of our transportation system.
The Passamaquoddy Project (1920-1945) was a plan to capture the tides in the 110-square-mile Passamaquoddy Bay – which has some of the highest tides in the world. These tides, forever flowing, will always be with us. Why not tap them with the latest generators and produce enough electricity for everyone instead of being chained to a utility owned by a company interested only in making a profit?
It is way past time to return the state to someone who really cares about its own.
Bill Hayes
Yarmouth
