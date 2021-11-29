The slogan “hot bikes and fast coffee” gave me a good first impression of 93 Main, the electric bike café that opened about five months ago in South Portland, and it only kept getting better.

I had a fairly life-changing iced coffee and an entirely delicious breakfast sandwich, but I’ll tell you all about them in a moment.

IF YOU GO 93 MAIN WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday WHERE: 93 Main St., South Portland; 207-318-5457, 93main.net WAIT: About five minutes PARKING: Yes WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes

First, a few notes on those electric bikes. A few years ago, when I first started seeing them around, I thought they were silly. Now, I think they’re super cool. On recent trips I’ve taken to Manhattan, it seemed like half the city was whizzing around on them. I get it now. They’re a fun way to get to where you need to go and parking is much easier than a gas-guzzling car.

It was a visual feast of e-bikes to buy or rent in the spacious showroom at 93 Main. While my preferred method of local transportation is still my own two feet, I get the appeal and adore the fact that the owners decided to put a cafe in the corner. Because, why not, right?

I had heard the iced coffee ($3) was a force to be reckoned with, and I soon found out why. They first fill the cup with coffee ice cubes! Why I have gone my entire life without enjoying the simple brilliance of this? The brew itself was bold and satisfying, and to borrow a famous coffee slogan, it sure was good to the last drop. I was initially discouraged that the only creamer options were a rich half-and-half and oat milk, which I normally wouldn’t have tried, but ended up liking.

Now about that sandwich. The cafe had run out of everything bagels, so, not unlike with the oat milk, I ventured into new territory and surprised myself by selecting an Asiago one. Just like Indiana Jones at the end of “The Last Crusade,” I chose wisely and loved the thing.

The rest of sandwich ($6) was egg, bacon and a combination of cheddar and American cheese. While it was being prepared, I walked around and eyed the $4,200 Harley Davidson e-bike. When my order was ready, I choose to stay right there and eat because there was a comfortable area to sit in. The sandwich, paired with that iced coffee perfection, hit the spot in fine fashion as the cheese was sublimely melted and, quite frankly, I’ve never met a slice of bacon I didn’t love.

I also took home a blueberry scone ($4) for my spouse Tracy, who appreciated its buttery flavor and slight gloss and that it had plenty of blueberries and a hint of lemon.

Regardless of your method of transportation, 93 Main is worth the visit, just don’t blame me if you wind up dropping a few grand on a sweet new ride to go with your breakfast.

