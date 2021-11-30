MID COAST HOSPITAL

Gwendolyn Grace Brann, born Nov. 2 to Noah Gregory Brann and Sera Kristin Lamberk of South China. Grandparents are Deborah Van Patten of Deland, Fla., Bruce Lamberk of Winter Garden, Fla., and Gregory and Wendy Brann of China. Great-grandparents are Raymond Lamberk of Apopka, Fla., and Peggy Adams of St. Cloud, Fla.

Alexander James Wiles, born Nov. 6 to Steven John-Cook Wiles and Evelyn Grace Underwood of Bath. Grandparents are Dawn Payne of Augusta, Aaron Wiles of Buxton, and Crystal Ballard of Winterport.

Thomas David Leslie, IV, born Nov. 7 to Thomas David Leslie, III and Chloe Nicole Creighton of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Tracy Mueller and Lavain Creighton of Greenport, N.Y., and Tom and Debra Leslie, Jr. of Bowdoinham. Great-grandparents are Janice Vickerson of Brunswick, Carol Sharp of Greenport, N.Y. and Cindy and Tom Leslie of Lake Ariel, Pa.

Maverik Gunner Lavoie, born Nov. 10 to Danielle Renee Sprague (Malcolm) and Lucas James Lavoie of Woolwich. Grandparents are June Malcom and the late Mitchel Malcom of Topsham, Denise Mathison of Freeport and Thomas Lavoie of Lisbon Falls.

Weston Robert Vassell, born Nov. 16 to Julie Rose Vassell (Rowland) and Damion Anthony Vassell of West Gardiner. Grandparents are Paul and Susan Rowland of Lisbon, Eroll Vassell of Logwood, Jamaica, and Merille Fitzgerald of Rockaway, N.J. Great-grandparents are Lucille Rowland of Nesconset, N.Y., and Robert Perdrizet of Rockland.

