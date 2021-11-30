SCARBOROUGH

Holiday fair goes vintage

“A Vintage Christmas” will be the focus of the annual 2021 Holiday Fair to be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the First Congregational Church of Scarborough, at 167 Black Point Road.

Featured in the Parish Hall and the Church Vestry will be breakfast cake and coffee, handmade items with a Maine theme, holiday greens, Christmas items, quilts, crafts, jewelry, kitchenware, hand knits, homemade baked goods, candy and a Cookie Walk.

Proceeds will go to the church’s charitable efforts. Masks are required. The fair is now handicap accessible via a chair lift for those who need it.

For more details, call 883-2342.

SACO

Festival of Trees offering extended hours

The 17th annual Festival of Trees, themed “A Little Holiday Music” continues, offering extended hours and added Sundays through Dec. 29 at the Saco Museum, at 371 Main St.

Attendees are invited to come vote for their favorite tree and try their luck with various raffle prizes. There also will be silent auctions for items featured on the Artist Tree. Raffle fees are $5 for 3 tickets.

A special Children Craft Day will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dyer Library. The event is free.

Reservations are being accepted for a “Tea with Mrs. Claus” event on Dec. 11 at Dyer Library. There will be two seatings: noon and 1:30 p.m. Space is limited. To reserve a spot, call 283-3861 ext. 102.

A visit with Santa Claus also is planned from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Saco Museum.

The new hours at the museum are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Sundays; from noon to 8 p.m. Fridays; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It’s closed on Mondays.

KENNEBUNK

Astronomical society to meet, elect board of directors

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England (ASNNE) will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The New School, located at 38 York St. A business meeting, also open to the public, advances the meeting at 6:45 p.m.

The meeting agenda includes Bernie Reim’s “What’s Up for the Month” and the popular “Astro Shorts,” where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

The ASNNE Board of Directors for 2022 also will be elected at this time.

If skies are clear members, attendees may go to the Talmage Observatory at Starfield for an observing session.

This amateur astronomers club meets on the first Friday of each month; all those interested in astronomy are welcome to attend. ASNNE also hosts Star Parties at our own Talmage Observatory at Starfield on Route 35 in West Kennebunk.

For more details, go to ASNNE.org.

BIDDEFORD

Join presentation on climate change and the Wabanaki

The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center will host the Zoom presentation “Wabanaki Climate Justice & Adaptation,” with Darren Ranco, at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ranco will examine current and future climate change impacts to the Wabanaki Tribal Nations and their climate adaptation priorities and activism. Emphasis will be placed on how climate change is threatening indigenous livelihoods, such as agriculture, hunting and gathering, fishing, forestry, energy, recreation, and tourism, and how, in turn, these threats are already impacting the physical, mental, and spiritual well being of Wabanki and other indigenous people.

Ranco, a member of the Penobscot Nation, is an associate professor at the University of Maine, where he holds a joint appointment in the Anthropology Department; the Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions; and Native American Programs, serving as chair and coordinator of Native American research.

To attend, go to [email protected] or call 283-3993 to request the Zoom link.

WINDHAM

Win a tree, pick up gifts at annual festival

The 4th annual Christmas Festival of Trees will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Windham Hill United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, at 140 Windham Center Road.

The event will showcase the crafts of local merchants and organizations, with proceeds benefiting the church. The grand drawing of winners will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fellowship Hall will be decorated for the holiday season and refreshments will be available. There will be 20 decorated Christmas trees with lights, each one donated by one of our local businesses or individuals. The Tree Sponsor will decorate the tree and then put gifts on and around the tree, many from their store or organization. Winners will receive the tree itself, with its lights and ornaments, and gifts.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome to visit. There will be tickets on sale for 50 cents each, 10 for $5 or 40 tickets for $20. A bucket will be in front of each display. One ticket will be drawn for each tree at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The winners will need to claim their tree and gifts by 4 p.m. Dec. 7.

BUXTON

Fair being held virtually with preorders

The First Congregational Church of Buxton (aka Tory Hill Meetinghouse) will offer its Christmas Fair in a virtual format this year, with curbside pickup this Saturday. The event will feature wreaths, fudge, pies, cookies and mini-breads, all on a preorder basis either via an order form, to be found on the church’s Facebook page “the First Congregational Church of Buxton…Tory Hill Meeting House” or by calling the church at 929-4252.

Gift baskets and raffle table items will be featured as auction items to bid on and will be viewable on Facebook.

Once all of the purchasing and bidding is complete, items can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Hot lunch items, consisting of fish chowder with a roll or chili with cornbread, both offering a cookie, also is available for curbside pickup for advance orders.

LOVELL

Holiday sale features wreaths, gifts, baked goods

The Lovell United Church of Christ Ladies Circle will sponsor a holiday sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lovell United Church of Christ at 1174 Main St.

The event will feature sales of wreaths, berry bowls, fir pillows, gifts, and bake sale items.

SKOWHEGAN

Arts council announces play at opera house

Gifts and food are all very well, but for peace on earth and good will toward all, turn to “Not On This Night” by Evelyn Jones, a play set during the darkest part of World War II. Sponsored by Holland’s Variety Drug and spearheaded by the Friends of Skowhegan Opera House as a fundraiser for much-needed renovations, Wesserunsett Arts Council presents this one hour play for two showings – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Saturday, during Skowhegan’s Holiday Stroll weekend.

Tickets are $12 for general admission and free for veterans with I.D. and for children ages 10 and under. They are available at Skowhegan’s Town Hall, the Chamber of Commerce, and at the Farmer’s Market and may also be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

WISCASSETT

Nickels-Sortwell House decked out for Christmas

Start the Christmas fun with a visit to Historic New England’s 1807 Nickels-Sortwell House, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets should be purchased in advance. Limited size groups will be admitted on the half hour. Tickets are $5 for Historic New England members and Wiscasset residents, or $10 general admission. Masks are required indoors.

The first floor of this stunning Federal-style mansion will be decked out greens and floral designs by floral designer Laura L. Tibbetts, of Damariscotta’s Midcoast Blooms. Guides will be on hand with stories of the house while you enjoy the holiday decorations. Architectural details in each room include exquisitely carved moldings and grand fireplaces custom-made, two hundred years ago, by local carpenters.

For tickets, visit my.historicnewengland.org/12655/nic-christmas-1, my.historicnewengland.org/12655/nic-christmas-2 or my.historicnewengland.org/12655/nic-christmas-3.

After the tour, visit the Holiday Shop in the Nickels-Sortwell House Barn, featuring a curated collection of unique craft and artisan creations, holiday greens and gifts. A portion of sales goes to Historic New England for the preservation of Nickels-Sortwell House for the public.

AUBURN

Gingerbread gift baskets at Whiting Farm

The First Universalist Church of Auburn will hold its Gingerbread Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Whiting Farm, located at 876 Summer St.

A variety of more than 100 gift baskets will be sold for cash only, with themes like “Pamper Me,” “For Bakers,” and “Gourmet Foods.” There were also be baskets for kids, loaded with games and crafts. Some include CDs from Phil House, or Color Street nail polish strips.

For more details, go to [email protected]

WATERVILLE

Network at a leadership in business breakfast

The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will offer a business breakfast titled “A Discussion about Leadership” from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Best Western Plus, located at 375 Main St.

State senator Matt Pouliot, R-Augusta, and Amanda Olson of Maine Mushroom Co. will share their experiences with navigating the challenges of the changing landscape in organizations, recognizing the various management styles and employee group differences leaders encounter throughout their organizations.

Take this opportunity to network with other business leaders.

Pre-register today. Cost is $20 for members and $27 for all others. Registration includes breakfast.

For more details, go to midmainechamber.com or call 873-3315.

ELLSWORTH

Cancer center’s Festival of Lights begins

The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center’s 2nd annual Festival of Lights begins this weekend, running from 4:30 to 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, with additional dates set for Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18 and 31 at 23 Commerce Park.

This year’s festival theme is “A Starry Night.” There is no charge to attend the festival, but donations are appreciated.

Advance reservations are requested by calling the center at 664-0339 or sign-up online at bethwrightcancerresourcecenter.org.

In addition, the center is partnering with The Grand as they present “Charles Dickens A Musical Christmas Carol – abridged” at the event. Join the cast for a short version of the classic tale of Scrooge and his journey of redemption. Performances will be at 5 and 6 p.m. each night of the festival, from Dec. 3-18 at 165 Main St.

NORWAY

Holiday fair offers wide array of goods

The annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair at the First Universalist Church of Norway will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at 479 Main St.

This year’s fair will feature 16 local artisans, whose work ranges from jewelry to birdhouses. Tables will include holiday centerpieces, wreaths, wall hangings, hand sewn mittens, lamp shades, home décor, jewelry, accessories, honey and maple syrup, vintage treasures, a white elephant table, and baked goods.

CAMDEN

Learn about Europe and the 21st Century

The Camden Conference and Rockland Public Library host a virtual chat with Matthew Ward at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, titled “Europe: The New World Order and the Challenges of the 21st Century” via Zoom.

This event is free and open to all.

For a Zoom link to the event, email [email protected] by 4 p.m. Thursday and identify the event you are interested in attending in the subject line. This program will be recorded and archived to the library’s YouTube channel and the Camden Conference website.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: